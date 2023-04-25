English
Australian came to Mosque to complain, but become a Muslim

SHAFAQNA- An elderly man in Australia went to the mosque to complain about the loud sound of the Eid prayer , and then  he decided to accept Islam among Muslims who came to celebrate `Eid Al-Fitr.

In a touching scene and amidst the congratulations of the worshipers, a video clip of the elderly Australian was documented pronouncing the two testimonies in Arabic and English and crying warmly while being congratulated by the mosque’s visitors.

Haj Hassan Goose, one of the active preachers in Australia, and in the suburb of Arundel in the Gold Coast city in particular, shared the clip on his Facebook account, commenting on it, “Welcome to you, my brother, in Islam on the day of Eid.” He added, “This brother came to complain about the noise this morning. And he returned home as a Muslim, God is great.”

The clip was widely admired on the platforms, as Muslims called for guidance, and congratulated him on entering Islam at this age.

Source:The Eastern Herald

