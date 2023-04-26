Iran’s FM: Iran & Oman reach agreement to convene Joint Economic Commission

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Foreign Minister at a press conference after meeting with Oman’s Foreign Minister, said that Iran and Oman reached agreement to convene Joint Economic Commission in near future.

Hossein Amirabdollahian pointed to Oman’s initiatives in negotiations, and said that diplomacy and negotiations have always been at the focus of Iran’s attention.

The foreign minister said that he was also carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s official invitation to the Sultan of Oman, and that a part of his negotiations with his Omani counterpart was allocated to the timing and preparations for that visit.

Iran shares views with Omani officials on regional issues, and Oman has also always played a constructive role in Iran’s (nuclear) negotiations to lift the sanctions, Amiabdollahian added.

Source: IRNA

