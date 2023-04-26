English
Iran’s FM Meets Head of Yemen’s Nat’l Salvation Gov’t Delegation

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Foreign Minister in a meeting with the Head of Yemen’s National Salvation Government discussed the latest developments in Yemen.

Hossein Amirabdollahian in his Tuesday (25 Apr 2023) evening meeting with Muhammad Abdulsalam, the Spokesman of Yemen Ansarullah, and the head of the Yemen National Salvation Government spoke about the latest major developments in Yemen and the war there.

On May 9th, 2023, Abdulsalam and the Yemeni negotiating team spoke on the exit of the foreign military forces from Yemen, compensation for the war damages, and assistance in reconstruction of Yemen, as the righteous demands of the National Salvation Government of Yemen.

