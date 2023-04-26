English
Palestinian FM questions international community’s sincerity for two-state solution

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian foreign minister questioned on Tuesday (25 Apr 2023) the international community’s sincerity for a two-state solution.

“How can any country that supports the two-state solution and peace justify not recognizing till now the state of Palestine without which there is no two-state solution,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told a UN Security Council meeting. “If you don’t recognize the state of Palestine now when it is under vital threat, when will you do it?”

He said Palestine was facing the most protracted protection crisis in the world and the longest occupation of an entire territory in modern history.

Source: aa

