[Photos] Big history of Albania’s tiny Quran

SHAFAQNA- Printed most likely towards the end of the 19th Century on nearly 900 pages, a miniature Quran, considered one of the smallest in the world, has been preciously kept by an Albanian family in Tirana for several generations.

Prushi carefully washes his hands and face before kissing and pressing one of the world’s smallest Qurans to his forehead. For generations, the postage stamp-sized book has been passed down in his family – surviving wars and one of the world’s most fanatical “godless regimes”.

Scholars say it is one of the smallest Qurans on record, with the minuscule holy book held inside a silver case blackened with age. But its size is not the only remarkable thing about the Quran. It is also responsible for converting the Prushi family from Catholicism to Islam.

“My great-great-grandparents were digging the ground for a new house in the Djakovica region of Kosovo when they found the perfectly preserved body of a man buried there,” said Prushi. “The Quran was found intact laying over his heart.” The family took the discovery as a divine sign and embraced Islam.

Source: gulfnews