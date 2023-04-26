Saudi stock index rose as it reopened after Eid

SHAFAQNA- Major Gulf stock markets were little changed in early trading on Tuesday, with Saudi Arabia’s index – which reopened after a five-session hiatus to celebrate Eid al-Fitr – rose for a fifth session.

Oil prices – a key catalyst for Gulf financial markets – were steady as investors anticipated heavy holiday travel in China could boost demand for fuel against the prospect of higher interest rates elsewhere in the world and slower economic growth, Reuters reported.

A weaker US dollar can help increase global oil demand.

Source: Reuters

