English
International Shia News Agency

UK initiative to tackle sexual violence in hospitals

0
UK sexual violence hospitals

SHAFAQNA- A study published last week found that there were around 6,500 cases of sexual assault in UK hospitals since 2019.

British Health Secretary Steve Barclay is set to give the go-ahead to an initiative to tackle alarming numbers of rape and sexual assault in hospitals by requiring healthcare workers to wear body cameras while on duty, RT reported, citing the Telegraph on Monday.

It seems that this action was after the publication of the sexual harassment report last week.

Following this statement, Heather Binning, founder of the Women’s Rights Network (WRN), said on Monday that the data was “truly appalling” and showed that UK hospitals had become “almost a market for sex offenders” and that “the figures show that hospitals are a place It’s not safe.”

It is anticipated that the information recorded on body cameras could help increase prosecution rates and act as a potential deterrent to future criminals.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

UK: More than 1,300 homeless died during 2022

 

Related posts

UK: Over one million children received food aid in the past 12 months

asadian

Strikes in Europe can cause further disruption to flights in summer

asadian

Scientists warn the next pandemic is coming

asadian

England: Birmingham Mosque apologizes to neighbors for Ramadhan Traffic

asadian

UK: Volunteers walk 80km to raise funds for earthquake victims

asadian

UK: Muslims are being unfairly targeted

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.