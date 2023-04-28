UK initiative to tackle sexual violence in hospitals

SHAFAQNA- A study published last week found that there were around 6,500 cases of sexual assault in UK hospitals since 2019.

British Health Secretary Steve Barclay is set to give the go-ahead to an initiative to tackle alarming numbers of rape and sexual assault in hospitals by requiring healthcare workers to wear body cameras while on duty, RT reported, citing the Telegraph on Monday.

It seems that this action was after the publication of the sexual harassment report last week.

Following this statement, Heather Binning, founder of the Women’s Rights Network (WRN), said on Monday that the data was “truly appalling” and showed that UK hospitals had become “almost a market for sex offenders” and that “the figures show that hospitals are a place It’s not safe.”

It is anticipated that the information recorded on body cameras could help increase prosecution rates and act as a potential deterrent to future criminals.

Source: RT

