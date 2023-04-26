Study: Social aspects of Ramadhan fasting improve school performance of adolescents

SHAFAQNA-The social aspects of fasting in Ramadhan, appear to have a positive effect on the school performance of fasting adolescents, according to the results of a study prepared by German researchers.
In the study, the researchers examined whether fasting during Ramadhan had an effect on the school performance of eighth-grade students that continued after the fasting period and whether this effect was related to the duration of the fast.
Source: dailynewsegypt
