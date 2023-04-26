Netherlands: Muslims file UN complaint against parliament

SHAFAQNA-A Muslim group in the Netherlands have filed a complaint to the UN Human Rights Committee against a Dutch parliamentary committee over allegations they deliberately targeted Muslims and Muslim organisations.

The Ummah Project, a team of lawyers, filed the 82-page complaint on behalf of “Muslim dignitaries” Hamid Tahiri, Jacob van der Blom, and Nasr El-Damanhoury who were “interrogated as criminals” by the committee for hours, according to a press release from the Ummah Project.

The Dutch Parliamentary Committee on Unwanted Foreign Influence was tasked in 2020 on behalf of the Dutch government with investigating social and religious institutions, such as mosques, for foreign influence.

Source: newarab

