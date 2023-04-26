Israeli settlers burn Palestinian house in West Bank

SHAFAQNA-Israeli settlers set fire to a Palestinian house in the West Bank on Wednesday.

“The entire house was destroyed in the fire,” Ghassan Daghlas, who is in charge of monitoring settlement building in the northern West Bank, told Anadolu.

He said no one was hurt in the fire, as the house, located south-east of Nablus city, was empty at the time of the blaze.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry held the Israeli government for the latest settler attack in the West Bank.

