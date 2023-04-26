English
Vatican: Pope allow women to vote at Bishops meeting

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis would for the first time allow women to vote at a coming meeting of bishops, according to Vatican.

The pope also increased the number of laypeople who will participate next October at the meeting, the Synod of Bishops, which periodically meets at the Vatican.

In 2021, Francis amended the church’s laws so that women could be Bible readers at Mass, serve at the altar and distribute communion — practices already common in many countries.

According to the new norms approved by Francis, an additional 70 “non-bishop members have been added.” Of those, “it is requested that 50 percent of them be women and that the presence of young people also be emphasized,” according to the norms, which added that, as members, “they will have the right to vote.”

Source: The New York Times 

