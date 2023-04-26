UK: Over one million children received food aid in past 12 months

Out of the nearly three million food parcels distributed in the year to the end of March 2023, more than 1.1 million went to children, according to the Trussell Trust charity which supports some 1,200 food banks nationwide.

The number of emergency packages going to children the previous year was over 800,000, it said. In 2017-18 the figure was less than 500,000.

The figures come as the UK — a G7 member and one of the world’s richest countries — grapples with the biggest surge in prices in decades with fuel, heating and food and housing costs all soaring.

According to the charity’s figures, more than 760,000 people used a food bank for the first time in the past 12 months — a 38 percent increase on the previous year.

Source: France24