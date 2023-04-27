English
USA: Lebanese Consul General congratulates faithful community on Eid of Fitr

Lebanese Consul General Eid of Fitr
SHAFAQNA- Lebanese Consul General in the United States, Dr. Bilal Qabalan, congratulated the faithful community on the Eid of Fitr. 
Imam Elahi welcomed Dr. Qabalan at IHW reception hall and appreciated his visitation and his sincere Eid wishes.
In an hour of cordially conversation the Consul General shared his observations of the community’s developments during his past and present mission in Michigan.
The developments included demographic, cultural, religious, and political.
The Consul expressed his interest and willingness to increase his interactions with the community’s youth and share his personal and diplomatic experiences with the new generations.
Imam Elahi welcomed the idea and asked a member of the board to coordinate some meetings with the Youth of Wisdom.
