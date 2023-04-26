Ahmad Massoud: No Difference Between Taliban & ISIS

Massoud during a press conference in Vienna added that the two groups share the same thinking, tactics and identity.
According to Massoud, the Taliban, despite its extremism, has been trying to portray themselves differently to the international community.
The NRF leader said that before the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, they had warned the international community about the possibility of the collapse of the state, but no one heard them.
However, Massoud expressed confidence in the victory of the NRF against the Taliban and stressed that the goal of the Vienna meeting was to expand the resistance for the freedom of Afghanistan from the Taliban.He also hoped that soon a major coalition will be formed against the Taliban.
Massoud was addressing a press conference on Wednesday after the end of the three days meeting of anti-Taliban figures in Vienna. The first meeting of these forces was held in 2022 in Vienna.
Source: Afghanistan International