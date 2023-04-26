English
Taking third COVID-19 dose is a condition to perform the Hajj

SHAFAQNA-The last date for pilgrims to get the vaccines is 10 days before the Hajj season, according to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah .

The receiving of vaccines is a condition to enable them to perform the Hajj rituals. This came while the Ministry responded to an individual on its official account on Twitter. The person had inquired whether taking the third COVID-19 dose is a condition to perform the Hajj. The Ministry clarified that completing all the vaccines is mandatory to issue the Hajj permit.

