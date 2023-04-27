English
Iran & Lebanon FMs meet in Beirut

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday met with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Rashid Bouhabib in Beirut.

The two top diplomats discussed Tehran-Beirut relations as well as the latest developments in the West Asia region.

Upon his arrival in Beirut late on Wednesday, Amirabdollahian told reporters that Iran considers the security of Lebanon as the security of its own and the region.

The top Iranian diplomat is vising Lebanon on the second leg of his regional tour that earlier took him to Oman where he held talks with senior officials on bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments. Amirabdollahian arrived in Muscat on Tuesday.

Source: IRNA 

