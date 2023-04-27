Poll: 30% of Israelis believe Israel’s future is in danger

SHAFAQNA- A new poll revealed that 30 % of Israelis believe the future of their country is in danger. The poll was conducted on the occasion of Israel’s 75th Independence Day.

The poll conducted by the Hebrew Maariv newspaper in cooperation with a research institute revealed that the remaining respondents were divided between 57 per cent who believe that Israel is an existing and stable reality and 13 per cent who were neutral. The poll was conducted on the Occasion of Israel’s 75th Independence Day.

