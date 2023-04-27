Erdogan cancels election rallies for health reasons

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan canceled his scheduled campaign rallies on Wednesday and Thursday for health reasons.
“Today, I will rest at home with the advice of my doctors,” Erdogan wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.
Later, AK Party deputy chair Erkan Kandemir said Erdogan would attend a ceremony at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in the southern Mersin province via videolink on Thursday.
Source : reuters
