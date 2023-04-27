English
International Shia News Agency

Erdogan cancels election rallies for health reasons

0
Erdogan cancels election rallies

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan canceled his scheduled campaign rallies on Wednesday and Thursday for health reasons.

“Today, I will rest at home with the advice of my doctors,” Erdogan wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Later, AK Party deputy chair Erkan Kandemir said Erdogan would attend a ceremony at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in the southern Mersin province via videolink on Thursday.

Source : reuters

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Upcoming Elections in Turkey: It is going to be hard for Erdogan to rebuild his image going forward

Türkiye elections amid uncertainty

 

Related posts

Türkiye elections amid uncertainty

asadian

Erdogan: Turkey clearing all earthquake risky structures in five years

asadian

Erdogan: Turkey is home to different beliefs & cultures living freely in peace

asadian

Iran’s President: Greater proximity among Islamic countries is needed to counter Israeli aggression

asadian

Elections in Turkey: Erdogan ‘rejects alliance’ with Eurasianist party

asadian

Upcoming Elections in Turkey: It is going to be hard for Erdogan to rebuild his image going forward

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.