Erdogan cancels election rallies for health reasons

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan canceled his scheduled campaign rallies on Wednesday and Thursday for health reasons.

“Today, I will rest at home with the advice of my doctors,” Erdogan wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Later, AK Party deputy chair Erkan Kandemir said Erdogan would attend a ceremony at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in the southern Mersin province via videolink on Thursday.

Source : reuters

