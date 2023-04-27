Iraq to create tourist areas in Ur city and Hemrin dam

SHAFAQNA- The tourism organization of the Iraqi Ministry of Culture announced the creation of two tourist attractions in Ur city in Dhi Qar province and Hemrin dam in Diyala province.

According to the official news agency of Iraq, Moyed Haitham Rasen, the Director General of Inspection and Follow-up of the Iraqi Tourism Organization, said that the organization has started the follow-up of all tourist areas in Baghdad and the provinces, including Al-Habbaniyeh Lake, Baghdad Tourism Island and other tourist areas, parks and promenades.

He added that this organization has coordinated with all security forces to ensure the security of visitors and travellers from tourist places and there is a connection with all security parties in Baghdad and the provinces.

Moyed Haitham Rasen explained that Iraq has a rich tourist diversity, including beautiful nature, ancient sites, holy shrines and religious places, which attract many tourists.

He clarified that in the southern provinces in the city of Nasiriyah, they are restoring ancient monuments and creating a tourist resort in coordination with the Prime Minister and a tourist resort in the next phase in Diyali.

Pointing out that foreign tourists visit Iraq’s tourist areas, including the city of Samawah, to see Saveh Lake, he said that Saveh Lake will soon be added to Iraq’s tourist areas.

