Hajj 2023: Saudi made it mandatory for pilgrims to inject 3 types of vaccines

0

SHAFAQNA– The Iranian head of Red Crescent Hajj and Pilgrimage Medical Center said: Saudi Arabia is requiring three types of meningitis vaccine, two doses of corona vaccine and polio vaccine for pilgrims.

According to Shafaqna, Seyed Ali Marashi, the head of Hajj and Pilgrimage Medical Center of Red Crescent Society, said about the types of vaccines that are needed for Hajj: Saudi Arabia is in the need of three types of vaccines for pilgrims, which include meningitis vaccine, two doses of corona vaccine and polio.

