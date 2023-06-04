Pressure of finding a job for Chinese youth

SHAFAQNA- On weekends, hundreds of meters of queues are stretched around Chinese temples, where mostly young people, desperate to find a job, come there to pray and find peace.

“I hope to find solace in temples,” said Wang Xiaoning, 22, citing the “pressure to find a job” and housing costs.

According to Reuters, Wang is one of 11.58 million university graduates facing labor market problems due to strict “zero-Covid” lockdowns last year, as well as a crackdown on the technology and education sectors, key traditional recruiters.

In this report, quoting travel booking platform Trip.com, temple visits have increased by 310 percent this year compared to 2022. This is despite the fact that almost half of the visitors were born after 1990.

China’s economy has been recovering since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in December, but the pandemic-hit hospitality and travel industries still offer poor wages for low-skilled jobs.

Source: Reuters

