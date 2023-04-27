English
Germany fears radicalization of far-right AfD party

SHAFAQNA-German interior minister expressing concerns that “no one should underestimate the German far-right AfD party’s youth wing’s danger.”

The country’s domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, said in a statement that the Junge Alternative’s position has become more radical, contradicting the principles of the free, democratic constitutional order.

“The Junge Alternative propagates a racial concept of society that is based on basic biological assumptions, postulates a nation that is as ethnoculturally homogeneous as possible, excludes migrants of non-European origin,” the agency said.

Source : aa

www.shafaqna.com

DeZIM: Anti-Muslim racism often disregarded in Germany

