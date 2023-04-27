English
Iran’s FM: Regional changes to have positive effects on Lebanon

Regional changes

SHAFAQNA-New changes have taken place in the region in recent weeks to have positive effects on Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Minister said.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is on an official visit to Lebanont praised the bilateral ties between Tehran and Beirut, saying that he had “suggestions and innovations aimed at improving the situation in Lebanon.”

He revealed he would discuss his suggestions with senior officials “in the friendly and brotherly county of Lebanon.”

Source : english.almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

