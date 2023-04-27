Former Israeli CGS: Security situation worst since 1973 war

SHAFAQNA-The security situation in “Israel” today is the most dangerous since the end of the October Liberation War 1973, said Former Chief of General Staff of the Israeli occupation forces Gadi Eizenkot.

Eizenkot told the Israeli Channel 12 broadcaster that a precedent took place in the Israeli occupation; something that has not happened since the so-called declaration of the Israeli occupation, with the Intelligence Division issuing a strategic warning stating that “Israeli deterrence in the area has been damaged.”

Source :almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com