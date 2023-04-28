Russia and Ukraine recently exchanged prisoners

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Defense of Russia confirmed on Wednesday that 40 Russian soldiers have been returned from captivity in exchange for 44 Ukrainians.

According to RT, four additional Ukrainians were seriously injured and were repatriated as a humanitarian gesture, Moscow said.

The Russian military said in a statement that the Russian prisoners were in serious danger. They will be flown to Moscow for further medical treatment and rehabilitation, officials added.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com