English
International Shia News Agency

Russia and Ukraine recently exchanged prisoners

0

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Defense of Russia confirmed on Wednesday that 40 Russian soldiers have been returned from captivity in exchange for 44 Ukrainians.

According to RT, four additional Ukrainians were seriously injured and were repatriated as a humanitarian gesture, Moscow said.

The Russian military said in a statement that the Russian prisoners were in serious danger. They will be flown to Moscow for further medical treatment and rehabilitation, officials added.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Lavrov at UN: Ukraine conflict is about how to build international relations

Related posts

Lavrov at UN: Ukraine conflict is about how to build international relations

asadian

Russia claims progress in Battle of Bakhmut

asadian

Turkish brands increase in Russian shopping centers

asadian

Expert: Saudi Arabia unlikely to enter into a major war over next years

asadian

Decline in USA’s dollar share in global reserves

asadian

Kremlin: Sanctions imposed on Russia bring global economy closer to a major crisis

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.