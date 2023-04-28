English
US dollar move away from China’s international payments

SHAFAQNA- Figures show that the Chinese currency was used in 48.4% of all cross-border transactions, and it has become the most used currency in China’s cross-border transactions last month.

The dollar’s share of China’s international settlements fell from 48.6 percent in February to 46.7 percent last month, reflecting a trend away from the dollar as well as Beijing’s efforts to promote the use of the yuan. RT reported, citing Reuters.

China’s efforts to move away from the dollar in international trade have accelerated amid widespread sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia, a major energy producer and exporter in the world.

Source: RT

