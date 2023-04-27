Lebanon: Prices rise by 264% annually

SHAFAQNA- The figures of the Central Statistics Administration in Lebanon indicate unprecedented rises in consumption prices, amounting to 264 % annually.

These figures confirm that Lebanon maintains the first place in the world in the rate of increase in food prices. Under this unprecedented ceiling of the price index, the telecommunications sector recorded an increase of 621 percent, compared to its level recorded at the end of the first quarter of last year.

The health item rose by 374 percent. The increases exceeded 350 percent in the items of foodstuffs, beverages, clothing, shoes, home equipment, maintenance, and restaurants.

Source: globeecho

www.shafaqna.com