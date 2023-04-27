English
International Shia News Agency

Belgium: Liege cuts ties with Israel over apartheid

0
Liege cuts ties with Israel

SHAFAQNA- Liege is the third European city to boycott Israel over its abuse of Palestinians, following Oslo and Barcelona.

The motion, which was introduced by the Belgian Workers’ Party (PTB) and approved by city officials, accused the Israeli government of running a regime of “apartheid, colonisation, and military occupation” in Palestine.

The PTB called for the suspension of all ties with Israel until the country takes action to end what it described as “systematic violations” of the rights of the Palestinian people.

In addition to calling for a national boycott of Israeli goods and services produced in the occupied Palestinian territories, the motion urged other cities around the world to follow in the footsteps of Barcelona, Oslo, and Liege.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos] Palestinians in Gaza Celebrated Eid Al-Fitr

asadian

Israeli forces arrested at least 17 Palestinians including a journalist

asadian

Eight Palestinians injured in Israeli attack on Jenin camp

asadian

Israeli military undercover raids in West Bank cities

asadian

Human rights report: 2023 bloodiest year for Palestinians in last 20 years

asadian

Int’l Al-Quds Day rallies remind Palestine is not forgotten

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.