Belgium: Liege cuts ties with Israel over apartheid

SHAFAQNA- Liege is the third European city to boycott Israel over its abuse of Palestinians, following Oslo and Barcelona.

The motion, which was introduced by the Belgian Workers’ Party (PTB) and approved by city officials, accused the Israeli government of running a regime of “apartheid, colonisation, and military occupation” in Palestine.

The PTB called for the suspension of all ties with Israel until the country takes action to end what it described as “systematic violations” of the rights of the Palestinian people.

In addition to calling for a national boycott of Israeli goods and services produced in the occupied Palestinian territories, the motion urged other cities around the world to follow in the footsteps of Barcelona, Oslo, and Liege.

Source: middleeasteye

