Reducing USA’s dollar share in Argentina’s exchange with China

SHAFAQNA- Argentina plans to pay for most of its monthly imports from China in yuan instead of USA’s dollars, Argentina’s Economy Minister Sergio Massa announced on Wednesday (26 Apr 2023).

According to RT, Buenos Aires and Beijing signed a currency swap agreement last year aimed at preventing currency outflows from Argentina’s central bank.

The report further quoted Masa as saying that Buenos Aires will pay the equivalent of 1 billion yuan for Chinese goods and services this month, followed by 790 million dollars of monthly imports in yuan.

China is currently Argentina’s second trading partner after Brazil and the second largest destination for Argentina’s exports. According to the United Nations International Trade Database, Argentina’s total imports from China in 2021 were about $13.5 billion.

Source: RT

Decline in USA’s dollar share in global reserves

