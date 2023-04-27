UN calls for urgent peace efforts in Sudan to prevent major refugee crisis

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations has called for urgent peace efforts in Sudan to prevent a major refugee crisis.

“Brutal conflict in Sudan is now forcing tens of thousands of people to leave their homes in search of safety both within the country and across its borders,” UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement.

Reiterating that humanitarian needs in the country were already “enormous” before the recent turmoil, he said current conditions are leading to a surge in the numbers of internally displaced people.

Grandi, furthermore, said that a vast number of Sudanese refugees started to flee neighboring countries, including Egypt and Chad.

