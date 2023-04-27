English
Akkuyu power plant in Türkiye gains nuclear status with delivery of 1st nuclear fuel

Türkiye gains nuclear status

SHAFAQNA- Türkiye’s first nuclear power plant Akkuyu has been officially granted nuclear facility status with the delivery of the first nuclear fuel to the plant site, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday (27 Apr 2023).

Türkiye’s first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, was jointly inaugurated via video link by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“With the delivery of nuclear fuels by air and sea to our power plant, Akkuyu has now gained the status of a nuclear plant,” Erdogan said during his virtual address to the first nuclear fuel delivery ceremony.

Türkiye has risen to the league of countries with nuclear power in the world, albeit after a 60-year delay, he added.

An intergovernmental agreement for the plant in southern Mersin province was signed between Türkiye and Russia in May 2010. The plant’s ground breaking ceremony was held on April 3, 2018, after which construction started on the first unit.

