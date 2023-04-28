Sudanese face dire food & medicine shortages

SHAFAQNA-Sudanese face empty shelves of food and medicine or vastly increased prices, after almost two weeks of conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.

While there is still food and water to be found in some shops and supermarkets in Khartoum, customers are complaining of exorbitant prices, with the owner of one supermarket telling Middle East Eye that the cost of bringing in supplies had been hit by a sharp increase in the price of fuel and transport. This explained the rise in prices, he said.

Source :middleeasteye

