UNSC condemns Taliban’s ban on Afghan women Working for UN

UNSC condemns Taliban's ban

SHAFAQNA-The UN Security Council unanimously condemned Taliban’s ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations in Afghanistan.

The resolution – drafted by the United Arab Emirates and Japan – describes the ban as “unprecedented in the history of the United Nations,” asserts “the indispensable role of women in Afghan society” and says the ban on Afghan women working for the UN “undermines human rights and humanitarian principles.”

UAE UN Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh said more than 90 countries co-sponsored the resolution “from Afghanistan’s immediate neighbourhood, from the Muslim world and from all corners of the earth.”

