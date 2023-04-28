Elections in Türkiye: Votes from overseas may tilt balance in a tight race

SHAFAQNA-Some 3.4 million Turkish citizens living abroad have begun in national elections. Overseas voters could contribute half a percent to the presidential poll, and may prove to be a make or break community for Erdogan.

Hundreds of thousands of Turkish citizens that live abroad have begun to cast their votes in the countries they live in, and at Turkish border posts, on Thursday, 17 days before Türkiye holds pivotal elections.

There are 3.4 million registered Turkish voters living outside of the country – more than five percent of the total electorate – which is 64.1 million. Polling stations will be operational in 73 countries.

Despite voter turnout abroad consistently hovering around just 50 percent (compared to around 85 percent in Türkiye), those votes are important.

