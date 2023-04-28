Pakistan’s healthcare system and rise of monkeypox cases

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Two cases of monkeypox have been detected in Islamabad, originating from Saudi Arabia, according to officials who confirmed the development on Tuesday.

The identity of the victims has been kept confidential, and samples were sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad, which confirmed the presence of the virus.

An advisory issued by the Sindh Health Services Directorate General stated that the hospital administrations were required to establish a designated separate area with five to 10 rooms for isolation of monkeypox cases within 24 hours.

The area should include appropriate infection control measures including negative pressure, hand hygiene facilities, and personal protective equipment to provide safe and effective care for patients.

It added that it was imperative to be vigilant for detection of any suspected cases and ensure preparedness to launch response activities for curtailing the transmission of monkeypox disease in Sindh.

This is particularly concerning as Pakistan’s healthcare system has already suffered severe blows in the form of the Covid pandemic and the floods last year.

The country is constantly battling one disease outbreak after another, which has been exemplified by the surge in malaria cases in the flood-hit regions of the country. A widespread mpox outbreak can potentially cripple the healthcare infrastructure and result in catastrophic scenes.

Therefore, the National Command and Operation Centre’s prompt response to set up a control room to deal with mpox cases across the country is a timely move to reduce misinformation and panic among the public.

Last year, outbreaks were reported, primarily in Europe and the Americas, causing thousands of infections and over 100 deaths.

The authorities should be concentrating on contact tracing and isolation at this point to prevent further spread of the ailment. The fairly successful experience of dealing with the Covid outbreak should be utilised in the case of monkeypox.

But, in a related development, the state is considering shutting down an Rs88bn health programme designed to deal with emergencies, epidemics and natural calamities.

The Covid-19 response programme is facing the axe apparently due to “poor implementation” by the provinces. While the economic situation may warrant cost-cutting, public health programmes — particularly those that are supposed to deal with epidemics and natural disasters — should be exempted, especially if funds have already been earmarked.

If there are capacity issues, they can be addressed through training, the implementation of best practices, oversight etc. Shutting down an entire health programme is not the answer. Globalisation and the emergence of new strains of infectious diseases means that the next epidemic may not be too far away.

The global MERS, SARS, and Covid health crises all support this position. Pakistan, instead of cutting back spending on its already weak health infrastructure, must strengthen it and prepare to deal with emerging and established threats to public health.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

