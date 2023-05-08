English
USA: Survey indicates reduction in support of Democrats for Israel

SHAFAQNA- The results of a survey conducted by the University of Maryland in the United States indicate a decrease in the support of the American Democrats for Israel.

According to Al-Quds Al-Arabi, based on this survey in which 1,203 supporters of the Democratic Party participated, 44% of the participants said that Israel is racist.

This survey tells about the difference between the supporters of the two Democratic and Republican parties regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to this survey, 41% of Republicans said that Israel is a democratic state and 20% said that Israel is racist. On the other hand, 44% of the Democrats considered Israel to be racist.

This poll also indicates an increase in the support of the Democrats for the boycott of Israel movement. 41% of American Democrats said they support this movement.

Source: Al-Duds

Belgium: Liege cuts ties with Israel over apartheid

