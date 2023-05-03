English
International Shia News Agency

Saudi university ranked 8th in patents

0

SHAFAQNA- According to the list of the National Academy of Inventors in America, King Abdulaziz University of Saudi Arabia was ranked 8th in the list of the top 100 universities in the world in the field of patents in 2022.

King Abdulaziz University of Jeddah has registered 177 patents, 250 patents under development, and 400 innovative ideas in 2022 in the fields of industrial development, sustainability of natural resources, care Health and artificial intelligence.

This scientific research approach is in line with the 2030 vision of Saudi Arabia and in harmony with the strategic approaches of this university in supporting the research and innovation sector in all sciences.

Source: Al-Khalij

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Saudi Arabia: Discovery of Dadanite Inscriptions [Photos]

Related posts

Hajj 2023: Saudi made it mandatory for pilgrims to inject 3 types of vaccines

asadian

President Raisi: “Relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran help to exchange expertise between Islamic countries”

asadian

Expert: Tension-free future seems to be dominant in West Asia

asadian

Saudi to build a trillion dollar utopia in NEOM desert

asadian

Saudi stock index rose due to increase oil prices

asadian

Saudi-Iran embassies to re-open ‘within days’

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.