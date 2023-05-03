Saudi university ranked 8th in patents

SHAFAQNA- According to the list of the National Academy of Inventors in America, King Abdulaziz University of Saudi Arabia was ranked 8th in the list of the top 100 universities in the world in the field of patents in 2022.

King Abdulaziz University of Jeddah has registered 177 patents, 250 patents under development, and 400 innovative ideas in 2022 in the fields of industrial development, sustainability of natural resources, care Health and artificial intelligence.

This scientific research approach is in line with the 2030 vision of Saudi Arabia and in harmony with the strategic approaches of this university in supporting the research and innovation sector in all sciences.

Source: Al-Khalij

www.shafaqna.com