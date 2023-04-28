Putin supports drone pilot training in schools

SHAFAQNA- Russian President Vladimir Putin called unmanned aviation a necessity for Russia’s economic development and technological sovereignty, adding that young people interested in designing and operating drones should be encouraged and given opportunities as part of their initial training.

“The expansion of Russia’s civilian drone industry could create “fundamentally new opportunities” in many other sectors, but would require a large number of skilled and motivated specialists”, Putin said at a meeting with senior officials and industry experts on Thursday, RT reported.

Incorporating courses and training modules on the operation of unmanned systems into training programs in fields ranging from agriculture and construction to energy and transportation is essential.

It is also stated that Andrey Belousov, the first deputy prime minister of Russia, said that Russian public and private companies are increasingly using all kinds of drones to monitor critical infrastructure, facilities, pipeline systems and power lines, but this The industry has not yet functioned as a system.

According to Belousov, the current Russian drone market is estimated at around 32,000 drones annually. By 2030, domestic production should cover about 70 percent of Russia’s needs, according to the UAV National Development Strategy, which is scheduled to be finalized by July 1.

Source: RT

