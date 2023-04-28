USA to establish two new “processing centers” to handle record numbers of migrants

SHAFAQNA- USA is establishing two new “processing centers” in Colombia and Guatemala to handle record numbers of migrants entering the country, US officials announced Thursday.

The centers, run by non-governmental organizations, screen new people for asylum eligibility before they reach the USA’s border, RT reports. Immigrants can be allowed to enter the United States of America for family reunification or under work or parole programs.

A senior government official told reporters: Those who are not accepted can be directed to third countries, including Canada and Spain.

“Immigrants who cross the USA’s border without authorization and are ineligible for protection should expect immediate deportation with a minimum five-year ban on return,” the State Department said in a statement.

The new plan, the official added, is to help immigrants enter the United States safely and legally “instead of paying money to immigrant smugglers and criminal organizations.”

Source: RT

