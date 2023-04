SHAFAQNA-Türkiye’s tourism income increased by 32.3% from a year earlier to $8.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported .

More than one-fifth, or 20.8%, of tourism income was generated by visits of Turkish nationals residing abroad, the TurkStat data.

Türkiye welcomed 8.2 million visitors in January-March, a surge of 26.8% year-on-year. Some 20.4%, or 1.7 million, were Turkish citizens living in other countries.

Source : bm.ge

