English
International Shia News Agency

USA: North Carolina to hosts first Muslim Festival

0
Carolina Muslim Festival

SHAFAQNA-The North Carolina Muslim Festival will be held on Saturday, April 29, bringing hundreds of people together to build bridges with community members.

Described as a public family-oriented event, the festival will be open to the public and will feature halal food vendors, a kids’ zone, local vendors and entertainment.

“It’s mostly an opportunity for the community at large to come together whether Muslim or non-Muslim and enjoy what Greensboro has to offer,” said Robyn Saleem-Abdusamad, one of the organizers and the event director, News & Record reported.

Source : aboutislam

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

France: Muslim students gather for Iftar in Paris

asadian

Scotland: Newly appointed First Minister performs prayer on first night at Bute House

asadian

USA: Muslim, Christian & Jewish leaders pray for earthquake victims in Turkey & Syria

asadian

India: Bulldozer war on Muslim neighbourhoods

asadian

Video: Importance of climate change for Muslims

asadian

India: BJP’s policies are disempowering Muslim-majority population in Kashmir

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.