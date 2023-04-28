USA: North Carolina to hosts first Muslim Festival

SHAFAQNA-The North Carolina Muslim Festival will be held on Saturday, April 29, bringing hundreds of people together to build bridges with community members.

Described as a public family-oriented event, the festival will be open to the public and will feature halal food vendors, a kids’ zone, local vendors and entertainment.

“It’s mostly an opportunity for the community at large to come together whether Muslim or non-Muslim and enjoy what Greensboro has to offer,” said Robyn Saleem-Abdusamad, one of the organizers and the event director, News & Record reported.

