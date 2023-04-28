ICESCO: Prophet’s Seerah Exhibition in Rabat extended for six more months

SHAFAQNA-The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) announced that the extension of the International Exhibition and Museum of the Prophet’s Seerah and Islamic Civilization in Rabat, Morocco, for another six months.

With this extension, the exhibition and museum will be hosted at the Organization’s headquarters for a full year. The exhibition was launched on November 17, 2022, ICESCO website reported.

This edition of the International Exhibitions and Museums of the Prophet’s Seerah and Islamic Civilization marks the first time the exhibition, which is headquartered in Al Madinah Al Munawarah, is held outside of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

