50000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer in Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli restrictions imposed at the gates and entrances of Jerusalem.

Jerusalemite sources reported that 50,000 worshipers performed the Friday prayer in the holy site.

The Israeli police forces also set up dozens of roadblocks, conducted extensive searches and checks on Palestinians and their ID cards, and prevented many of them from reaching the holy Islamic site.

During the Friday sermon, the preacher of the Aqsa Mosque Sheikh Muhammad Hussein called for intensifying Palestinian presence at the site.

Source: palinfo

