Discovery of 30000 new viruses in the DNA of microbes

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Scientists made a surprising discovery while analyzing the genomes of single-celled microbes. They discovered thousands of previously unknown viruses in the DNA of microbes.

These viruses don’t seem to sicken their hosts, the researchers say, and they might be beneficial. Some of the new viruses resemble virophages, a type of virus that infects other pathogenic viruses attempting to infect its host cell.

According to the new study, DNA from the newly discovered viruses is similar to virophage DNA, suggesting microbes may enjoy some protection from giant viruses thanks to the “built-in” viruses residing in their genomes.

That’s true for many single-celled eukaryotes, the researchers point out, noting these microbes are commonly infected and killed by giant viruses.

Source: sciencealert