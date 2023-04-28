Increased risk of anxiety by eating fried food

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A study by Chinese researchers found that the consumption of fried foods was tied to higher rates of depression and anxiety.

This study demonstrates that long-term exposure to acrylamide, an organic compound found in potato chips, crackers, bread, cookies, coffee, etc., induces depressive behaviors and anxiety.

The research, based their findings on studying a population size of 140,728. the study revealed that frequent consumption, especially fried potato consumption, is strongly associated with a 12 percent higher risk of anxiety and a 7 percent higher risk of depression.

The research was conducted over 11 years and excluded participants diagnosed with depression within the first two years of the study. a total of 8,294 cases of anxiety and 12,735 cases of depression were found in those that consumed fried food. those who consumed fried potatoes were found to have an increased risk of depression by 2 percent over those who consumed fried white meat.

