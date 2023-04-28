English
The killer protein that causes pancreatic cancer

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Scientists have discovered a strong link between the protein SRSF1 and pancreatic cancer in mice.

High levels of SRSF1 appear to cause inflammation or pancreatitis, which can lead to PDAC.

Several genes, RNAs, and proteins work together in cells to keep SRSF1 levels steady. But sometimes, the process gets disrupted. In the pancreas, this triggers pancreatitis and accelerates PDAC.

This research reveals an exciting new avenue to understand pancreatic cancer. It reaffirms the importance of basic biological research for the improvement of human health.

Source: healthline

