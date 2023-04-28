English
Plastic used in food packaging found in brain

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A study reflects that tiny polystyrene particles could be detected in the brain just two hours after ingestion.

With the help of computer models, they discovered that a certain surface structure (biomolecular corona) was crucial in enabling plastic particles to pass into the brain.

The researcher said that in the brain, plastic particles could increase the risk of inflammation, neurological disorders or even neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.

According to one study, anyone who drinks the recommended 1.5-2 liters of water per day from plastic bottles will end up ingesting around 90,000 plastic particles a year in the process.

Source: phys

