The first satellite voice call was made

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- AST SpaceMobile has successfully completed the first-ever two-way voice calls using its BlueWalker 3 satellite, making it possible to directly connect standard mobile phones to a space-based cellular broadband network.

The initial voice call was made using a Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone, and subsequent voice calls were made using other unmodified smart devices.

This call was executed using 850 MHz Band 5 spectrum licensed to AT&T, which has been supporting AST SpaceMobile’s testing efforts.

In addition to voice-call tests, AST SpaceMobile engineers conducted initial compatibility tests on a variety of smartphones and devices.

The phones successfully exchanged Subscriber Identification Module (“SIM”) and network information directly to BlueWalker 3, which the company claims is “crucial for delivering broadband connectivity from space to any phone or device.

Source: urgentcomm