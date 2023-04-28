Early cancer diagnosis by simple paper test

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The new nanoparticle sensor could enable early diagnosis of cancer with a simple urine test

MIT engineers have designed a new nanoparticle sensor that could enable early diagnosis of cancer with a simple urine test.

The sensors, which can detect many different cancerous proteins, could also be used to distinguish the type of a tumor or how it is responding to treatment.

The nanoparticles are designed so that when they encounter a tumor, they shed short sequences of DNA that are excreted in the urine.

Source: scitechdaily