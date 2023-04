SHAFAQNA- Tasneem institute presented the Quran weekly series, presented by Sheikh Azhar Nasser .

In this episode of the Quran weekly, Sheikh Azhar shared some insights into Surah Al-Baqarah verse 185 where God describes the Month of Ramadhan as the month in which the Quran was revealed.



Episode 14: The Month of the Quran

Part of series: Quran weekly